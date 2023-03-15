Teacher allegedly attacked during school fight

A teacher has allegedly been assaulted after a fight between four students broke out on Monday morning.
At about 11.05am on Monday, March 13 police received reports of a fight involving four students from a school on Boundary Road, Dubbo.
Police were told a teacher was reportedly assaulted during the fight when she attempted to intervene and stop the students.
Three students, two aged 14 and one 13-year-old will be dealt with under the Young Offender's Act.
Investigations continue in relation to the assault.
