Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell has defended the government's record on teacher welfare in the face of strong criticism from staff in Orange.
Ms Mitchell and Deputy Premier Paul Toole held a press conference on a side street outside the Orange High School (OHS) agricultural plot to announce $120 million regional schools package, if the coalition was re-elected.
OHS staff had held a demonstration alongside the NSW Teachers Federation last week with computer teacher Erin Green telling this masthead that she had spent an entire day in tears due to burnout.
When asked if she thought there were issues in relation to teacher conditions, Ms Mitchell said she was "sympathetic" towards "upset" teachers and took a swipe at the union.
"Obviously it's distressing to hear about teachers if they are upset with their workload and that's something I'm very sympathetic to," she said.
"For us as a government we have absolutely been working to ensure we can get rid of that admin burden. We had a target last year to reduce admin by 20 per cent for teachers which were met.
"We're on the eve of an election and we've got a very politicised teachers federation in NSW who have made no bones about the fact they would like to see a change in government."
Ms Mitchell and Mr Toole spruiked the election commitment of $120 million, which would go towards specialist learning facilities such as STEM labs and woodwork stations.
While unable to provide further details and say how schools would get their hands on the money, both said it would allow regional schools to develop a "vision."
"Obviously we will be in a position to share more details with school communities and about how they apply, what the criteria would be should we be re-elected," Ms Mitchell said.
"We think it's important that we make this investment in regional schools. What we know is schools can already apply through existing grants, this gives them the chance to be a bit bolder in their vision."
"The $120 million can go towards innovative and STEM lab facilities, metal and wood work facilities and even fitness spaces," Mr Toole added.
"Schools would be able to come forward and put forward their ideas as to what they need."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.