A Millthorpe woman will get to remain in the community after federal police intercepted cocaine and methamphetamine that were posted to her work from overseas.
Winery worker, Phoenix Apolonia Kamsteeg, 33, was given a community-based custodial sentence for the offence in Orange District Court on Tuesday.
Kamsteeg was caught after collecting two document envelopes from the Millthorpe Post Office that were addressed to a fake name at her work address.
The documents were sent from France and America and the prosecution put forward a case that she knew they contained drugs.
The methamphetamine weighed 95 grams and had a purity of 79 per cent while the cocaine weighed 48.65 grams with a purity of 69.5 per cent.
Judge Penny Musgrave said border force officers intercepted the document consignments, removed the boder-controlled drugs and then notified Millthorpe Post Office of the two packages.
She attended the post office once.- Judge Penny Musgrave
On November 11, 2021, Kamsteeg contacted the post office inquiring about a package that was addressed to her work and collected the two document parcels.
Kamsteeg was also convicted of possession of 2.6 grams of methamphetamine that police found when they searched her home. During that search they also found an ice pipe and a shoebox containing paper that had been in the intercepted packages.
"It's accepted that this was for personal use," Judge Musgrave said of the drug found in her house.
Judge Musgrave said Kamsteeg's offending fell to the lowest level of objective seriousness in relation to the charge.
She said there was "not evidence she was involved in the importation" or that Kamsteeg obtained any financial advantage. It was also suggested that although she would have known there were drugs involved she didn't know the weight.
"She attended the post office once," Judge Musgrave said.
"She thought she was collecting one parcel on the day.
"The Crown [prosecution] would submit that she was highly reckless by the calls to the post office and the use of the name."
The court was told Kamsteeg was asked to receive the packages by someone she was seeing at the time, who she is no longer involved with.
Judge Musgrave said according to Kamsteeg, that man introduced her to methamphetamine in 2016, although she ended the relationship and stopped using the drug in 2018. She did not agree to see him again until after he attended a drug court.
Kamsteeg was not charged in relation to parcels that were to be sent to an acquaintance's address.
She said a forensic psychologist's report also revealed Kamsteeg had a challenging upbringing and relationship issues with her parents, who both used heroin early in their relationship and continued using cannabis after stopping heroin. Kamsteeg's parents separated when she was 11 and the court was told she was alienated from her father.
The psychologist said Kamsteeg was also impacted by parentification, where a parent looks to their child for emotional or practical support before they are ready. In Kamsteeg's case it made her vulnerable to abusive relationships and manipulation, which the Crown accepted reduced her moral culpability.
However, the court was told she has been doing well with treatment in relation to this but needs ongoing treatment that is not available in jail.
Judge Musgrave said Kamsteeg's employer, the same employer whose address was used for the parcels, said "she has expressed remorse to them", and the forensic psychologist also said she expressed remorse.
She said Kamsteeg has also been subject to increased scrutiny in the Millthorpe community at a higher level than she would in a metropolitan area where her offence could go unnoticed.
Kamsteeg has also increased her awareness of the impact of drugs in the community by enrolling in a certificate IV course on alcohol and other drugs.
"I've taken into account the maximum term of imprisonment," Judge Musgrave said.
She also took into account Kamsteeg's prior criminal record, which involved a speeding matter.
Judge Musgrave sentenced Kamsteeg to a term of imprisonment of two years and 10 months, however, it will be wholly served in the community with supervision for attempting to possess the border-controlled drugs.
As part of that recognizance order, Kamsteeg will need to pay $500 without security.
She will also need to comply with the following conditions: be of good behaviour; accept the supervision and guidance and comply with all reasonable directions of the Community Corrections Service; continue in treatment as directed by her treating GP and/or psychologist; and not travel interstate or overseas without the written permission of the probation officer.
Kamsteeg was also convicted but released without passing sentence on condition she be of good behaviour for two years.
