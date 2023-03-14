When Greg Tucker misplaced a package from the mail, he didn't realise the sliding door moment would kick off years of gruelling treatment. This week's "critical" healthcare announcement for Orange left him ecstatic.
Construction of the town's first ever PET scanning facility - which uses radioactive isotopes to identify deadly diseases in their earliest stages - was confirmed Tuesday by PRP Diagnostic Imaging on Summer Street.
The company says its business case for the $10 million development is based on estimates cancer rates in the region could be five times higher than reported in government data. It believes lives will be saved by the investment.
On track to open in May, up to 9000 scans every year will be possible at the facility. Patient costs will be entirely covered by Medicare bulk billing. PRP promises minimal wait times.
"Having to travel to-and-from Sydney [for cancer testing like I do] is a real burden," Mr Tucker told the Central Western Daily.
"I'm lucky because I've got a wife who's work hours are flexible and can take me, but if there's an early morning appointment and there's traffic on the Mountains ... it can be terrible.
"For people further west, I think it'll be a great asset to have it here in Orange ... I think it's a huge asset for the Central West."
Construction of the multi-room facility is a monumental task, with materials craned into the second-storey facility via a temporary scaffolding platform. An estimated 16 tonnes of lead sheeting is required for insulation.
Delivery of fresh radioactive isotopes will be required daily from Sydney, with the material's rapid deterioration mandating almost-immediate use.
Tucker - now aged 70 - was diagnosed with bowel cancer more than three years ago. He's since retired from his job as a travel agent, and is on a break from chemotherapy.
"I ignored it a bit and missed that test kit they send out... when I dropped the mail, which is my fault. I ignored blood on the toilet paper as well which I probably shouldn't have so that gave the cancer a chance to go through my body," he said.
"Mine had gone to stage four. We said to [the doctor] 'what happens at stage five?' and he said 'there is no stage five.'
"The first chemo I was on was horrific but it really knocked the tumours around - we couldn't sustain that so we went onto a different one ... the one upside is mozzies don't bite anymore.
"They have a bell curve of how long you survive, and I'm off the far end of that so I've done pretty well ... I'm feeling like any 70-year-old bloke should."
PRP CEO Paul Richard told the CWD he believes the PET scanner will increase the frequency of testing in Orange by removing the barriers to entry, intimately saving lives.
"Why we're trying to do this is if we make this work and actually show we can find more cancer than is being detected," he said.
"The government says 'why would be do it?' based on the amount of cancer in Orange and in fairness to them, the data is the data. But if you're not measuring it you don't see it.
"Having this here and allowing people to screen locally can be preventative. The next phase of excitement is early diagnosis ... preventing the fire rather than putting it out."
Orange Oncologist Dr Peter Fox said: "It's the most important innovation in a decade for Orange, and really the final piece in the puzzle to be able to provide the full suite of world class cancer care therapies."
"Traditionally we've had patients who are unwilling or unable to travel to Sydney and this has in some cases resulted in delayed treatments."
The project is a private initiative and has received no government funding. However, Member for Orange Phil Donato has campaigned for a PET scanner in town for some time.
"I heard too many stories from too many people who had to travel to Sydney ... having it here locally will make such a big difference," Donato said.
"This will be game changing for so many people - it cannot be overstated."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.