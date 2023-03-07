A teacher shortage "crisis" in Orange is stretching student resources, leaving burnt out staff in tears ... and forcing one principal to teach HSC English in her breaks.
Orange High School currently has six full-time positions vacant, with fewer than 80 staff teaching more than 1200 students. Many schools across the region report similar challenges.
"I'm exhausted ... I cried all day last week," Erin Green - a history and computer teacher at the school - told the Central Western Daily.
"We're actually doing the work of two teachers - or at least a-teacher-and-a-half - every day because of the vacancies.
"We're now dealing with 30 kids or more in a classroom ... A colleague wanted to go visit his family ... so I ended up teaching two classes at the same time.
"We've even got our principal teaching a year 12 standard English class to make sure they've got a qualified teacher ... while she's running one of the biggest schools outside of Sydney."
President of the NSW Teachers Federation Angelo Gavrielatos spoke from Orange High School on Tuesday to highlight the problem, alongside incumbent representative Phil Donato.
"Kids are missing out and teachers are burning out across the state ... unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive wages has caused an exodus of teachers," Gavrielatos said.
A campaign to parliament has seen staffing levels boosted at Canobolas Rural Tech in recent years, but the school's Federation representative Chris Novak says challenges remain:
"We've had a lot of absences over the past five or six weeks ... we do really struggle to cover those classes.
"A lot of teachers are pitching in to help out, but it obviously makes it quite stressful and a hard environment to work in when you're looking after other classes in the time you should be planning.
"Teachers are really struggling at the moment ... It's a very tough environment and the government isn't doing enough to cover the shortage - especially in rural areas."
A 2022 government report found regional areas including Orange have been the worst hit by teacher shortages. One in 12 positions in the Central West remain vacant.
