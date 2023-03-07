Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Orange teachers in tears as staff shortage reaches 'crisis' point: NSW Teachers Federation

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 7 2023 - 9:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teacher shortage "crisis" in Orange is stretching student resources, leaving burnt out staff in tears ... and forcing one principal to teach HSC English in her breaks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.