Crash involving P-plater up main street sees police appeal for dashcam footage

A police appeal has been launched following a crash in the middle of town.
A statement from Central West Police District asked for anyone who witnessed a crash on Summer Street at about 3.25pm on Tuesday, March 14 that may have dashcam footage to get in touch with police.
"The collision involved a silver/grey sedan with red P plates and happened on the west bound side of Summer Street, outside Chemist Warehouse," the police statement added.
":If you believe you saw or have footage of the collision, please contact Orange Police on 6363 6399."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
