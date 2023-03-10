One note on fire preparation - it's a common claim that "greenies" (despite not being in control of government) contribute to bushfire disasters by preventing hazard reduction burns (often incorrectly referred to as "backburning"). This is nonsense, and it also distracts from the reality that global warming itself is making it harder to prepare for fires - higher temperatures limit the opportunities for safe hazard reduction work, and now the intense rainfalls associated with a warming-charged series of La Nina years means there are large fuel loads which are beginning to dry out as La Nina fades and we again face a warmer year.