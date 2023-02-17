I think the Regional Health inquiry demonstrated that people in regional NSW are at a disadvantage when it comes to the quality of health care than those people in the city face or encounter. We need to look at closing that gap. I appreciate It's difficult to get staff to come to the regions but you know, there needs to be some sort of system put in place where maybe HECS debts are waived for medical professionals moving to the country and committing to doing a tenure in the country. offering those levels of incentives to attract medical professionals ... entice and attract those people to the bush and set up base and practice in the bush. I mean, that's probably the biggest thing is the quality of service or then inequality of service.