Firefighters, air crews and heavy machinery operators are working hard to protect houses in the Hill End region as a bushfire continues to burn out of control north east of Orange.
It's the biggest fire the Hill End region has seen in over 100 years, now spanning almost 15,000 hectares, and is approaching Sallys Flat and Doughertys Junction Roads.
Late on Wednesday, crews are advising all residents to evacuate. As of Thursday morning, at 7am, the out-of-control fire's rating was at 'watch and act'.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson Angela Burford said it's a very dynamic situation, and the focus has been holding the fire as best as possible until better weather conditions allow them to get control of the situation.
"The bad news is right around the fireground we're getting fire activity and it's slowly just moving around, but that eastern side is our main concern as we still have those westerly winds today," Ms Burford said.
"The key messaging primarily at this stage is for Doughertys Junction Road and Sallys Flat Road, so properties along those two roads are in the direct path of the fire.
"So firefighters, aircrafts and heavy machinery are working to hold [the fire] as best we can, that's really all we can do today. And then tomorrow we will see more favourable weather conditions where we will actually be able to implement more of a strategy, but today it's just hold it and property protection."
Ms Burford said RFS crews have attended houses in the areas of concern and residents are well aware of the dangers.
Currently, the RFS has the support of heavy machinery - dozers and excavators - around the perimeter of the fire, carrying out containment strategies.
... by some miracle, we've done some really good work with aircraft and heavy plants to save a number of properties.- NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson Angela Burford
The machines are also carrying out quick response work at houses in the path of the fire by putting a "donut line" around them to deter the blaze.
Ms Burford said crews have been doing an amazing job at protecting people's homes.
"So in the last 24 hours, by some miracle, we've done some really good work with aircraft and heavy plants to save a number of properties," she said.
"We've either dropped a line of retardant from the large air tanker, or the heavy plants have gotten around the houses and then we've seen the fire literally just surround that property and go past it, so that's some good news."
At this stage the extent of the damage is unknown.
Ms Burford said they've had reports of property damage but nothing has been assessed yet due to the emergency status of the fire.
She said building impact assessment teams will come in - possibly as early as Thursday, March 9 - to properly assess the damage.
But, for now, Ms Burford said the primary focus is protecting lives and containing the fire.
She said the advice is to leave the area and go to one of the three evacuation centres available: the Bathurst Regional Council chambers, Club Mudgee and the Mudgee Showground.
"We have had reports from some residents in the local community that a lot of people are leaving ahead of the fire getting to them, that's exactly what we want to hear," Ms Burford said.
"For anyone who is not prepared or not sure, we know there's a lot of anxiety amongst the community, it's the first big fire that we've seen here since 1920 and it does put a lot of people on edge, we understand that and we're working with the community.
"But if you're not sure, if you are stressed, we would rather people leave early. We don't want people to leave it too late."
The condition of the fire can be monitored via the Hazards Near Me app or online at the Fires Near Me website.
Jhob Drinkwater, who lives on four acres near Dixons Long Point and runs his own gold panning tour business, said conditions are "pretty full on".
As he gave an interview over the phone, Mr Drinkwater was watching a massive plane drop water on top of a ridge that was ablaze with fire, and said the last couple of days have been very interesting.
"A lot of the locals haven't seen anything like this before. Some of the oldies that obviously have fought fires have been in this circumstance before, but we have a lot of new locals in the area and a lot of them haven't seen a response from the SES and RFS like we have out here at the moment," he said.
"That's probably the most overwhelming thing that everyone is talking about, there is a small army out here," he said.
Mr Drinkwater said day one, on Monday, was a bit of shock, but after several days people were starting to wear thin.
With the firefront currently just one kilometre from his property, he said he is on edge all the time.
"It's quite close," he said.
