As Orange City and Kinross walked on to Riawena Oval for their second grade match, the umpire uttered to fielders and opening batters a statement not many would have heard on a cricket field before.
"There'll be a helicopter landing halfway through," they were told.
It was unknown to the majority of players that this would be occurring.
And as the 22nd over passed - with Kinross sitting in a dominant position with Orange City six wickets down for not much - Orange Helicopters staff walked on to the field informing everyone it was go time.
Then the sound of a helicopter hovered throughout the ground, landing on the outfield.
Dean Brus, owner of Orange Helicopters, said it just happened to be that Riawena would be the perfect location to pick up the bride.
"I have council approval to land on most of the ovals, it just depends on where the bride is getting ready so her address was pretty close to Riawena so I got in contact with the cricket association president (Mark Frecklington) to see if there was a game on and as it turned out there was and he was very supportive," he said.
"He said 'the boys will love it, we'll stop the game momentarily'."
While a bit surprised and probably confused at seeing this occur on a cricket field for the first time, Orange City and Kinross' players made the bride to be feel welcome on the hallowed turf of Riawena.
Brus organised all players to perform a guard of honour for the bride, bridesmaids and her family with the bride announcing 'I hope you both win' as she finished walking through the tunnel.
"The cricketers were very supportive, I was very appreciative, and so were the bride and her family," Brus said.
The journey then took its next step, flying out of Riawena onward to Millthorpe.
However, rain fall made it interesting, as it did at Riawena with the game washed out three overs into Kinross' innings.
"We got airborne and had to kill a bit of time while the mother got to the venue," Brus said.
"Three quarters of the way to the venue and it got torrential rain. The venue was only two minutes flight from my hangar, so we landed at the airport and the bridge ended up spending nearly an hour at the airport.
"We were in constant communication with the celebrant at the venue, and then finally the weather cleared and we were good to go.
"We landed and 10 minutes later she was in the process of getting married."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
