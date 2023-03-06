Well washouts means we've gone with a bowler heavy side once again.
But that doesn't mean the quality of the Bathurst Orange Inter District team of the week changes, because every player is worthy of their spot, every week.
This time we're not late like last edition, so let's get into it.
It's been a somewhat dire form slump for ORC in recent weeks, but its leaders have got them back in form and Sellers was at the forefront on Saturday.
Sellers attacked from the start, to open the batting and score 51 off 54 balls against St Pat's, with six 4's and three 6's included in that total.
Sellers' opening partner in the early flow of runs, and Siegert did it at a similar pace.
The youngster's 53 came off 55 balls, although he wasn't able to clear the boundary, but instead hit 11 4's.
If it wasn't for Schubert, the Redbacks start to the game against CYMS could've been very different.
Opening the batting, the vice-captain led the way with 41 off 71 balls as Bathurst City fought its way to 7/150 before the day was washed out.
With ORC going from 0/89 to 3/118 quickly, they needed someone solid in the middle order.
Fitzpatrick was that person, hitting 44 not out before rain washed out the rest of the day.
ORC's total of 5/235 from 50 overs means the batsman have put the club in the perfect spot heading into next week.
Two weeks in a row for the tall youngster.
Centrals may have had a disappointing season, but Powell has become a shining light late in the season.
The big fella smacked 39 from 46 balls in the middle order to give Centrals' total some credibility against Rugby Union.
The start of our all-rounders in this side, with CYMS unable to hold the stick on day one.
Daburger instead made the most of the day with the ball, taking 2/25 with his left-arm tweakers.
A short stint in second grade was short-lived for the former BOIDC captain, who came back to first grade with a bang.
Le Lievre took 3/34 from his 13 overs, including the wicket of Schubert in an important performance.
Consistent and hard to get away.
Taylor has stamped his name as a quality young bowler in the BOIDC with a quality run of form late in the season, finishing with 2/14 off seven overs against Centrals.
He's rotated through second grade and first grade this year, but Ward's best performance came in BOIDC on Saturday, taking an outstanding 5/14 against Bathurst City Colts.
It might've been Wardy stealing the show, but Buckley wasn't far behind him.
After winning the Carl Sharpe Medal in the Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup on Friday night, Buckley backed it up with 4/42 against Bathurst City Colts who were bowled out for 97.
While some of the St Pat's bowlers did struggle against ORC, Webber wasn't one of them.
The left-handed paceman took 2/32 from seven overs, dismantling ORC's middle order.
Team of the week leaderboard:
Six appearances - Jameel Qureshi, Ed Morrish.
Five - Cooper Brien, David Rogerson, Connor Slattery, Matt Corben.
Four - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, Hugh Parsons, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark, David Henderson, Sam Macpherson, Josh Coyte, Stephen Fairley, Kyle Buckley
Three - Andrew Brown, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Belmonte, Tim McKinnon, Matt Fearnley, Lachlan Skelly, Cohen Schubert, Dave Neil, Joey Coughlan, Joel Thomas, Russell Gardner, Flynn Taylor, Rory Daburger.
Two - Jacob Ryan, Al Dhatt, Tynan Southcombe, Will Oldham, Cooper Stephen, Adam Ryan, Charlie Tink, Yousuf Qureshi, Ryan Peacock, Wes Lummis, Peter Gott, Matt Stephen, Cohen Schubert, Hugh Le Lievre, Jay Webber, Matt Powell
One - Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Adam Shepherd, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien, Mitch Taylor, Rowan Dray, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Lachlan Wykes, Blake Kreuzberger, Daniel Casey, Tanvir Singh, Hayden Goodsell, Campbell Baker, Shaun Grenfell, Hugh Taylor, Josh Ward, Trent Fitzpatrick, David Sellers, Hamish Siegert.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
