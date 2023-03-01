I know, I know.
We're very, very late on this one. But we thought it'd be best to keep you in suspense.
Ed Morrish's ton, CYMS Cougars' Western Zone Club Knockout win and Cavaliers' Bonnor Cup victory kept us busy.
And plus it's probably worth waiting to find out the true results and not some concoction of stuff ups that PlayHQ offers.
But did you seriously think we'd forget the BOIDC team of the week?
Not a chance - so let's get started.
The ever consistent Coytey delivers again for his Orange City Warriors.
In a disappointing season for the side, Coyte led the way every time at the top of the order.
Opening the stick against CYMS, his 40 whacked the shine off the new ball and kept his side in the game before skipper Ed Morrish led them to a draw.
A man in serious form, and it feels like a Matt Corben hundred isn't too far away.
Having hit 68 on Friday night in the Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup, Corben then captained his side to an outright win over Centrals.
Corben's 46 not out in the second innings came quickly off 24 balls in a sensational effort.
A disappointing loss for the Redbacks against City Colts, but Schubert tried his best at the top of the order to give his side momentum.
The Bathurst City vice-captain scored 38 at the top of the order to be top scorer for his side.
Four openers in a row.
And for this selection, Sammy Mac isn't even in the team to bat. Rolling the arm over, Macpherson's bowling was exquisite, taking 5/12 from 5 overs in ORC's first innings and 1/34 in the second.
What a knock.
When his side needed some light at the end of the tunnel to round of the season, the skipper pulled through.
It'd been a long three years between centuries for the big fella, and he made up for it with a sensational 123 not out, allowing his side to pull off a draw against competition leaders CYMS.
A disappointing day for Centrals but Powell was undoubtedly the shining light.
The big youngster scored 47 for his side and it was his efforts that forced Cavaliers to bat again.
If it wasn't for Macpherson, there's a good chance Taylor could've had more wickets.
The youngster grabbed 2/9 in the first innings before following it up with 3/24 in the second.
If it wasn't for an injury, there's no doubt Gott would've been bowling the final overs against Orange City.
He did his part before that though, taking 2/17 off 8 to stop the flow of runs and consistently take wickets.
Our one and only five-fa this week.
He's only appeared at the back end of this season for City Colts, but the former Western Zone quick - now off-spinner - did the damage with 5/29 from his 13.1 overs.
A triumphant return to team of the week for Wes, who missed out on getting among the wickets in Centrals' first innings.
He then made up for that though, taking 3/16 in the second to help his side achieve an outright win.
A quite frankly brilliant performance from Fairley surely had him taking all three points.
With six wickets in the first innings, Fairley returned on the second day to break Centrals' hearts again with 3/24 off an astonishing 20.4 overs.
Team of the week leaderboard:
Six appearances - Jameel Qureshi, Ed Morrish.
Five - Cooper Brien, David Rogerson, Connor Slattery, Matt Corben.
Four - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, Hugh Parsons, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark, David Henderson, Sam Macpherson, Josh Coyte, Stephen Fairley.
Three - Andrew Brown, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Belmonte, Tim McKinnon, Matt Fearnley, Lachlan Skelly, Kyle Buckley, Dave Neil, Joey Coughlan, Joel Thomas, Russell Gardner.
Two - Jacob Ryan, Al Dhatt, Tynan Southcombe, Will Oldham, Cooper Stephen, Adam Ryan, Charlie Tink, Rory Daburger, Yousuf Qureshi, Ryan Peacock, Wes Lummis, Flynn Taylor, Peter Gott, Matt Stephen, Cohen Schubert.
One - Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Adam Shepherd, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien, Hugh Le Lievre, Mitch Taylor, Jay Webber, Rowan Dray, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Lachlan Wykes, Blake Kreuzberger, Daniel Casey, Tanvir Singh, Hayden Goodsell, Campbell Baker, Shaun Grenfell, Hugh Taylor, Matt Powell.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
