For Orange's Zac Rosser, strolling first across the finish line of the Orange Running Festival marathon was a moment he'd been building towards for 12 months.
In the 2022 edition, Rosser came to a halt in a different position, sitting second to Barry Keem.
Keem's time in that event was 2:40:57, finishing a whopping 12 minutes in front with Rosser taking the runner-up title at 2:52:09.
Rosser was determined though, and his 2023 time was extraordinary in comparison, winning in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 30 seconds.
Understandably, the man of the occasion was delighted with his achievement.
"I grew up running here, it's always been a goal of mine to take the event," Rosser said.
"I came second here last year and spent 12 months thinking about it but it's good to finally get it done."
With a double fist pump at the end, it was clear there was plenty to be happy about for the gold medal winner.
While his pace was outstanding, Rosser did admit there were a few hiccups at the end.
"It was tough out there but beautiful conditions so just got it all done," he said.
"I was chuffed (at the end), I got a bit shaky at the 35 (kilometre mark), and was lucky to hold on, the legs were going well and truly.
"I was a bit tired (at the 35 mark) ... probably not enough training but lucky enough to hold on plus it was a gradual downhill at the end."
And while Rosser has no doubt been preparing for this moment ever since he finished second last year, the winner said the majority of his training has come in the last few months.
"It started just after Christmas, about a 10 to 11-week block, probably could've done with an extra few weeks but got it done," he said.
As for what lies in the future, Rosser said the Newcastle Running Festival in April will be his next target before putting his 'legs up and enjoying winter'.
Post-race though it was time to let the hair down.
"I'll probably get to the pub after this, it's been a while, I'll enjoy that," he said.
Finishing second in the marathon was Robert Woolley in a time of 2:42:32 while Dean Robinson was second in 2:48:13.
In the other men's categories, Lachlan Oakes was the half marathon winner with a time of 1:14:58.
The 10km was an extremely close event with Mitchell Williamson finishing in 34 minutes and 7 seconds, only five seconds ahead of Miller Rivett.
Maximus Booth-Martinez won the 5km race in 16 minutes and 29 seconds.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
