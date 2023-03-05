As the clock ticked past 10am at the Orange Running Festival, announcers said local runner Cathie Drysdale was only three kilometres away in the marathon event.
Hot on her feels though was Sydney's Greta Truscott.
With one kilometre remaining, Truscott pushed ahead for a quick finish to be the first female to cross the finish line of the marathon in 3:21:03.
Drysdale was close, but not close enough, finishing 77 seconds later.
Truscott - a rookie to the Gosling Creek course - was ecstatic to start her Orange Running Festival career in style.
"It's the first time I've done this festival, there are some hills, beautiful trees and farmland, it's such a pretty course," she said.
"I knew there was hills so I was ready for that and it'd heat up at the end so I was just trying to pace myself.
"I still faded but tried to hang on, Cathie and I were toing and froing a fair bit of the way and then she got ahead.
"Then I managed to reel her back in the last kilometre so that was a very hard two kilometres, basically sprinting."
Trustcott's achievement is even more outstanding when you consider how much running she's done in the past month.
Over February 11 and 12, the victorious runner was over the ditch in New Zealand competing in the Tarawera Ultra.
In the 51.3km event, Truscott finished 44th out of 1474 and 8th out of 717 in the female category with a time of 4:35:24.
Understandably, Truscott said her body was exhausted post-race.
"It was meant to be a solid training run post Tarawera Ultra three weeks ago, I was still trying to push a bit and see where the legs were at," she said.
"The legs were still pretty smashed from the Ultra, (I was) just hanging in there, mentally hanging in there.
"It was very hard today, that was a hard one, I've had some crazy races lately but today was really hard.
"I don't know why, but it wasn't anywhere near personal best pace today but some days you're just up against it a bit ... you just do your best on the day."
Truscott added the festival is one she's been eyeing off for some time.
"I've done a lot of preparation, there's lots coming up but I'm really happy to do this one, it's been on my list for a couple of years now."
The winner was also one of many athletes representing the Running for Premature Babies foundation, which had a significant presence throughout Saturday's mile events and Sunday's festivities.
"Shout-out to all the work they do, they do an amazing job," Truscott said.
Third place in the marathon for the female category went to Emma Fessey in a time of 3:29:17.
In the other events, Paige Campbell won the half marathon while Lauren Reid was first in the 10km.
Nicole Williamson took first place in the 5km in 20 minutes and 57 seconds.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
