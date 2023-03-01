Residents and families are encouraged to get out and help clean up the Orange community on Sunday for Clean Up Australia Day.
Registrations are open for the March 5 event, which will take place at several locations across Orange.
Clean Up Australia chairwoman Pip Kiernan said people who are concerned about the environment should register.
"It means you're covered by public liability insurance but more importantly it means that we can count you as a participant - we want to make 2023 the biggest Clean Up Australia Day yet," she said.
"It'll be a really clear message that Australians are concerned about the environment but determined to do some good - to roll up our sleeves, get out there and make a difference.
"It's such a good way to take positive action."
Ms Kiernan said Clean Up Australia's recently released National Rubbish Report showed that plastics accounted for almost two thirds of the rubbish its volunteers removed from the environment last year, a 17 per cent increase from 2021.
People should wear a hat and bring gloves and bags for the clean up.
Locations in Orange will be the walking path, playground and waterway at Blackmans Swamp Creek, Northstoke Clean Up, St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Blackman's Swamp Creek/ skate park clean up, Elephant Park, Hardinge Park, Orange Grove, Lords Place Council chambers area footpath and Gosling Creek.
For more information, to sign up or make a donation visit cleanup.org.au.
