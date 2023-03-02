Central Western Daily

Cabonne Council will continue to lobby state government for Molong, Cudal and Eugowra

Andrew Fisher
Andrew Fisher
March 2 2023
Flood damage in Molong last year. Inset Euchareena Road and Bett Street residences have been earmarked for buyback.

Cabbone Council has vowed to continue to push for NSW State Government funded flood buybacks in Molong, Cudal and Eugowra.

