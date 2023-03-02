Central Western Daily
Our People

Orange expat's Delfosse Screaming Hawk wine wins Virginia Governor's Cup

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange expat Andrew Bilenkij won the Virginia Governor's Cup for the 2021 Mountain and Vine 'Screaming Hawk' Meritage from Delfosse Vineyards and Winery. Picture supplied.

More than a decade after upping-sticks to pursue his winemaking dream, the work of one Orange expat has been dubbed "among the best in the world."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.