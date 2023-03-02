More than a decade after upping-sticks to pursue his winemaking dream, the work of one Orange expat has been dubbed "among the best in the world."
In February Andrew Bilenkij was awarded the prestigious Virginia Governor's Cup for 2023, beating out some the US states biggest vineyards.
"It's nice to be recognised for making a nice wine and fun to have a win once in a while," he told the Central Western Daily.
Bilenkij's winning drop was the 2021 Mountain and Vine 'Screaming Hawk' from Delfosse Vineyards and Winery.
A panel of 12 expert judges rated the Meritage within it's top tier, signalling: "Among the best wines in the world." Its "complexity, intensity, elegance, balance, and length" were praised.
Bilenkij grew up in Orange with his two siblings. He attended Calare Public School and graduated from Kinross Wolaroi.
"I got into wine after my uncle bought a winery in Mudgee in the late nineties," he said.
"Being unsure of what I wanted to do with myself at the time, I worked with him and then just started doing various internships at other wineries."
He initially trained under Philip Shaw and Debbie Lauritz at Cumulus, before attending Lincoln University in New Zealand. Internships in Burgundy and Bordeaux followed.
With wife Kendyl, Bilenkij left Orange for the permanently in 2012 and moved to Virginia after making wine for a prominent Sonoma winery.
"I got to this point by working in quality wineries all over the world," he said.
The couple last visited Orange almost exactly one year ago: "The wine industry certainly is evolving with more wineries, newer facilities and more fun wine styles.
"[I thought] the traditional varieties that have done very well in Orange - such as Chardonnay, Merlot, Cab Sauv and Shiraz - were better than ever."
His award-winning Screaming Hawk beat out wines from Jefferson Vineyards, Pollak Vineyards, and the Trump family's own brand.
Bilenkij said he's looking forward to making more fine wines: "We're working on a personal brand based on the east coast of the USA."
