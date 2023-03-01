Tributes have been paid to a cricketer described as "one of the best all-rounders" Western NSW has ever produced.
Jeff Culverson died on February 23 at the age of 75.
Friend and Orange City Cricket Club teammate, Terry Rayner, said he was a "very hard, competitive cricketer."
"But when we left the field and went to the pub, he was a great bloke," he added.
"I know some of the opposition didn't used to get along with him, but especially in rep cricket, regardless of what happened on the field, he'd always come to the pub and have a drink with everyone.
"He was a very good friend of mine. I shall miss him terribly."
The Mullion Creek man was a foundation member of Orange City, but began his love-affair with cricket through Clergate Club.
Described by his beloved club as a fearsome opening bowler who "managed to extract life out of the flattest of pitches", Mr Culverson was appointed captain of Orange in 1977 and Western Districts the following season.
Mr Culverson took on the role of senior selector for Western Districts in 1984 and held that position for five years. He was appointed co-manager of the Western Districts Touring teams to Otago in 1986 and 1988.
Darrell Rosser first played under Mr Culverson as a teenager when he made his first grade debut for the Warriors.
"From there, we played for Orange and Western Districts together and became very good friends. He was a wonderful all-rounder, a great slips fielder and a determined competitor," Mr Rosser said.
"He was a fella that wanted to win and that was his nature. He was a lovely bloke."
He added that Mr Culverson would be "dearly missed" by the entire Central West cricket community.
"His company was sought by a lot of opposing players. A lot of the teams we played against, they'd always come back and have a beer with Jeff. He was very popular in local cricket and representative circles," Mr Rosser said.
"If you were in a very tight game, you always knew you were in with a chance because of what was possible with him. Whether it be with the bat or ball, there was always going to be some contribution to the result and usually that was positive."
A career highlight was when Mr Culverson was chosen in the NSW Western Country team to play the West Indies at Wade Park on December 2, 1981.
The West Indies scored 6/235 with the City captain capturing 3/54 from nine overs, figures that included the wickets of Desmond Haynes, Clive Lloyd and Derek Murray.
Mr Culverson occupied the position of Orange City president in 1988 and 1989 and was awarded Life Membership in 1981.
Friends and family of Mr Culverson are invited to attend his funeral service at Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, on Thursday, March 2 commencing at 10.30am.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.