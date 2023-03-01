A woman has been told she's lucky to be avoiding jail time after being caught driving with 11 standard drinks still inside her system.
Belinda Wilson, 31, of Wattle Avenue fronted Orange Local Court facing a charge of high-range drink driving.
Court documents revealed that in the early hours of December 4, 2022, Wilson was spotted by police as she drove south on Hill Street.
Officers followed her onto Franklin Street where she stopped at the Anson Street intersection stop sign. She took off quickly enough to cause the wheels of her car to spin, resulting in police pulling her over.
Police asked her to undergo a roadside breath test (RBT) which returned a positive reading of 0.175, more than three times the legal limit.
She was arrested and taken to Orange police station where she returned a second positive result.
In court lawyer Taras Maksymczuk said his client was well respected and regretted her actions.
"Your Honour she's a person of good character as her letters of reference show," he said.
"She has good prospects for rehabilitation and she regrets what she did."
Mr Maksymczuk also argued the offending didn't meet the criteria for imprisonment, pointing to the high-range reading being at the "lower end" and that there was not "substantial harm" done to the community.
While ultimately agreeing in his ruling, magistrate Roger Prowse challenged the seriousness, saying Wilson "shouldn't be awarded a silver medal" for her lower-end high-range reading.
Mr Prowse told Wilson she had managed to drink an "enormous" amount of beer and was lucky to be avoiding jail time.
"When police stopped you, you still had 11 standard drinks inside you," he said.
"Unless you can scull like Bob Hawke it took you a long time to get that amount into you. You got an enormous amount into you.
"You're lucky you aren't going through the back door today. You would be [going to jail] if you'd run into somebody or up the gutter, both of which were possible given the state of intoxication."
Wilson was fined $1200 and disqualified for eight months, after which she must have an interlock device installed in her car for a period of 24 months.
