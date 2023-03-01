Central Western Daily
Court

Belinda Wilson, 31, sentenced after drinking 'enormous amount' of beer before recording a high-range reading

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 2 2023 - 8:15am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Wilson, 31, of Wattle Avenue fronted Orange Local Court on February 16 facing a charge of high-range drink driving. File photo

A woman has been told she's lucky to be avoiding jail time after being caught driving with 11 standard drinks still inside her system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.