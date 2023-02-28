'Concerning' find from Orange bin investigation

"Concerning" findings have emerged from a recent investigation into the domestic waste of Orange residents.
Well-over-half the material disposed in red-lid landfill bins shouldn't be there, according to the NetWaste audit commissioned by Orange City Council.
About 37 per cent of this is compostable organic material including food and garden waste. A further 20 per cent is recyclables.
University of Queensland engineering professor William Clarke has written extensively on environmental waste management and landfill emissions.
He told the CWD these figures are concerning: "For organics that sounds high. For recyclables ... obviously that's not good either.
"Any organic material in landfill is not good - it will produce methane. While some landfills make an effort to capture that gas, they never capture all of it.
"The other issue with plastics, glass, and aluminium is ... it's less energy and emission intensive to recycle those materials."
Average weekly waste in Orange has also increased, climbing 6.7 per cent from 11.68 kilograms per person in 2022 to 12.47 kilograms in 2023.
In yellow-lid recycling bins about 12 per cent of material shouldn't be there. The primary contaminant in garden waste bins is plastic and compostable bags.
It's unclear how these figures compare with surrounding towns. The CWD has approached NetWaste for further information.
A prepared media statement from acting-Mayor Gerald Power said: "By correctly using the three kerbside bins available in Orange, we can reduce waste and help the environment."
In October, 2022 council recycling contamination is on the rise across the region. Councillors voted to issue warning letters to repeat offenders.
"Recycling contamination affects the safety and efficiency of sorting processes at the Recycling Centre," a draft of the letter said.
"Contamination contributes to a more dangerous and unpleasant work environment for staff and can lead to recyclable items being landfilled."
