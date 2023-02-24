"Vandalism" has been blamed for the rapid deterioration of Orange's famed 'Gold Balls.' Their creators are back in town this week for repair work.
Photos taken by the CWD in January show sizable areas of exposed concrete, flaking gold leaf, and a break down of the clear protective coating.
At least three balls were graffitied. One outside the Civic Centre showed damage suggesting impact from a vehicle, with gouges in the surface boarded by rubber tyre marks.
"There were a couple of incidents of vandalism ... It looks like they were hit with something like a hammer," a spokesperson for Orange City Council said.
Almost exactly nine months after unveiling their public art installation, Sydney-based creators Julia Davis and Lisa Jones returned this week to repair it.
Surfaces were "rebuilt" and a new coat of "heavy-duty polyurethane sealant" was applied. Scaffolding and sun cover have been installed for protection.
"Weather permitting, maintenance will be completed by the weekend," council's spokesperson said. Davis and Jones did not respond to request for comment.
Restorations were completed at no cost to ratepayers. An Orange art gallery technician is being trained for future maintenance.
The first six 'Gold Balls' - as they are colloquially known - were installed through Robertson Park in May, 2022. Three more are planned on Kite Street and Lords Place.
Officially dubbed Shadowline, the FutureCity art project "traces the ancient path of [Blackman's Swamp] creek through the heart of Orange ... like pins on a map."
Its $92,000 price-tag attracted controversy. Cr Kevin Duffy said at the time: "I've had heaps of people complaining."
This week it emerged Katmandu Lane off Summer Street will likely be home to phase two of council's public art program, with $300,000 in funding allocated.
