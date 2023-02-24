Central Western Daily

'Vandalism' blamed for Gold Balls damage in Orange NSW

William Davis
William Davis
February 25 2023 - 4:30am
Gold Ball damage in Orange, NSW. Before and after. Pictures by Carla Freedman and supplied.

"Vandalism" has been blamed for the rapid deterioration of Orange's famed 'Gold Balls.' Their creators are back in town this week for repair work.

Local News

