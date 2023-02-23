Central Western Daily

NSW Government says major work to start on Great Western Highway duplication at Medlow Bath next week

Updated February 24 2023 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A previous artist's impression of the upgraded Medlow Bath section of the Great Western Highway. Inset left: Sam Farraway. Inset right: Looking over plans for the highway duplication back in 2019 in Bathurst.

THE first major work on the multi-billion-dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway from Lithgow to Katoomba will start next week, the NSW Government says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.