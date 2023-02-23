Central Western Daily
Our business | BNB Made Easy started in Tom Mortimer's garage and is continuing to expand with new Orange premises

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:30pm
Tim and Flora Mortimer outside the new BNB Made Easy headquarters on Bathurst Road. Picture by Jude Keogh

A business started by a high-school teacher in his garage to help Airbnb property owners manage their houses in Orange has taken off across the Central West to the point a larger headquarters is needed.

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

