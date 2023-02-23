Central Western Daily
CEOs invited to see how Ronald McDonald House Orange supports families

By Newsroom
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
Karla McDiarmid, Bronwyn Aberley and Kylie Thompson pictured at Orange Base Hospital in 2022 as part of the CEO Walk in my Shoes event. Picture supplied

Ronald McDonald House Charities in Orange wants to hear from CEOs, board members or managers who are interested in a first-hand experience of how the organisation works.

