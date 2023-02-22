Four people were taken to hospital on Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance were called to the crash involving three vehicles on the Mitchell Highway at Molong at around 7.30am on February 23.
Paramedics treated four patients in total.
"One man in his 20s was initially trapped in his vehicle before being released," a spokeswoman from NSW Ambulance said.
"He'd sustained lower limb and pelvic injuries. The medical team from the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter attended to assist with treatment. They travelled with the man via road ambulance to Orange Health Service."
Two other men in their 20s and a man in his 40s from other vehicles were also taken to Orange Hospital for further treatment.
Orange Rural Fire Brigade were also at the scene and assisted in the freeing of the trapped driver.
"Crew are now waiting for town trucks to remove the vehicles from the road to assist Transport NSW in clearing debris from the road way to reopen the highway," a statement read.
NSW Police have also been contacted for further comment.
The road was initially closed in both directions, but at 9.45am, Transport for NSW advised that it had reopened for northbound travellers.
"Mitchell Highway has reopened northbound at the site of a three vehicle crash near Molong. The highway had been closed in both directions near Amaroo Road," the statement read.
"One northbound lane is now passing the crash site, while all southbound lanes remain closed.
"Southbound motorists can divert via Amaroo Road, The Escort Way and Northern Distributor Road.
"Motorists should continue to allow extra travel time and follow directions of emergency services on site."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
