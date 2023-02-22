Central Western Daily
Breaking

Four taken to hospital following multi-vehicle highway crash near Molong

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 23 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash on the Mitchell Highway near Molong. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV.

Four people were taken to hospital on Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.