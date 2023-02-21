An "unconventional" monument - possibly inspired by the century-old history of Newman Park - is proposed for Orange. Your thoughts are wanted.
Orange City Council is canvassing resident opinions on construction of a war memorial specifically recognising the impact of conflict on families.
"Both internationally and in Australia there are a number of memorials which explore this unconventional approach," Cr Jeff Whitton said in a media statement.
"There's a traditional bronze in Ballarat's 'Avenue of Honour' precinct which depicts a mother clutching an image of her fallen son.
"It's a way of remembering the mothers and families who experienced the grief and deep anxiety of war."
The 1919 planting of trees in Newman Park by East Orange Public School students and staff to recognise the community impact of WWI is flagged as a possible inspiration.
Planning is in the preliminary stages, and possible locations are yet to be identified. Funding has not been secured.
Council is seeking feedback on the proposal via its YourSay website. As of Monday, February 20 two responses had been lodged.
Orange is home to more than a dozen war memorials, with most paying tribute to the sacrifice of soldiers in wars during the 20th century.
These include the stone cenotaph and Boer War pillar in Robertson Park, Lone Pine, and Newman Park Great War Memorial Avenue.
