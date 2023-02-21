Central Western Daily

'Unconventional' monument proposed as Orange City Council seeks comment

By William Davis
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Trees parked at Newman Park by East Orange Public School students. Orange City Council councillor Jeff Whitton.

An "unconventional" monument - possibly inspired by the century-old history of Newman Park - is proposed for Orange. Your thoughts are wanted.

