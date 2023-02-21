Addressing media outside Orange Hospital, NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said that $3 million - which equates to 0.4 per cent out of a possible $743 million palliative care package being rolled out across the state - was being allocated to the city to upgrade facilities at the hospital. The upgrade would result in the creation of two additional end-of-life care beds, an increase from the two already at the hospital. The 3$ million comes from a $93 million infrastructure fund which itself comes from the total $743 million package.