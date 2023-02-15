MEGS Garden Guru Day with Costa is already a sellout

Central Western Daily
MEGS Garden Guru Day in Millthorpe with Costa is already a sellout

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
February 15 2023
He's the very recognisable face of Australian gardening and on Saturday February 25 Gardening Australia's Costa Giorgiadis will be immersing himself in some cool-climate gardening when he visits the Millthorpe Edible Gardens.

