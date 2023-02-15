Two people have been arrested and another taken to hospital following a police chase through Orange on Wednesday.
Just before 5am on February 15, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified that a grey Nissan Navara had been stolen from Dubbo.
At about 7.30am that day, officers attached to Macquarie Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop the suspected stolen vehicle at Leeds Parade, Orange.
"Police engaged in a pursuit after the vehicle failed to stop; however, was soon terminated due to the dangerous manner of driving," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"Shortly afterwards, the Navara was located abandoned on Kurim Avenue, Orange."
Police commenced a search of the area and arrested three males nearby.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 16-year-old boy for intoxication before taking him to Orange Health Service for observations," the NSW Police spokesman added.
"A 20-year-old and 14-year-old were taken to Orange Police Station where they are currently assisting police with inquiries."
Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
