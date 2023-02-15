Central Western Daily

Police chase through Glenroi ends with three people arrested

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 15 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
Police chase through Orange ends with three people arrested. File picture.

Two people have been arrested and another taken to hospital following a police chase through Orange on Wednesday.

