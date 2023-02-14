Central Western Daily
Court

Zachary Phillips was returning from McDonald's when he caught police attention in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man "brought his toothbrush" when he appeared at Orange Local Court to be sentenced for an offence that was the same as others he'd previously been jailed for. Supplied picture

A 31-year-old man who was caught driving while disqualified when he went out to buy "Macca's" was given a custodial sentence when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.