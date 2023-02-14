A 31-year-old man who was caught driving while disqualified when he went out to buy "Macca's" was given a custodial sentence when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Zachary William Phillips, of Fitzroy Street, Geurie, had previously been jailed for driving while disqualified and came close to going back when he pleaded guilty to the same offence again.
Magistrate David Day noted Phillip's driving history and previous stints behind bars saying he was "thumbing his nose at the system," when the case came before him.
"What does Mr Phillip's think the outcome will be today?" Mr Day asked.
"He's already been to jail for driving while disqualified."
According to court documents, police were patrolling the Orange area and conducting random breath tests on September 9, 2022.
Jail didn't work, he got two months from me and the previous sentences before the [penalities] were halved.- Magistrate David Day
At 12.15am, the police drove down Amaroo Crescent and saw a man driving a Kia Cerato so stopped it for an RBT.
Phillips was driving the car despite not having a driver's licence and being disqualified.
He submitted a negative result to the RBT and when asked why he was driving said, "I just got some Maccas and was heading home."
The late-night Macca's run was the latest in a serious of driving offences on Phillips' record, which included a jail term for a police pursuit in 2013, a jail for driving while disqualified in 2017, and again in 2020.
Phillips appeared in court in person having completed the Traffic Offender's Intervention Program.
His solicitor Ian McGuiness said Phillip's was aware of the situation his actions have put him in.
"I would suggest he's brought his toothbrush," Mr McGuiness said.
However, he asked Mr Day to take Phillip's engagement with TROIP into account.
"Jail didn't work, he got two months from me and the previous sentences before the [penalities] were halved," Mr Day said.
He said he must take into account community safety and that Phillips was deemed to be of medium risk of offending.
"He's crossed the custody threshold," Mr Day said.
"Give him a chance your Honour, if he mucks it up, he knows where he's going," Mr McGuiness said in a plea for a community-based sentence that would land Phillips in jail if he reoffends.
"His record in general is appalling," Mr Day continued, "
Mr Day decided to give Phillip's a chance to change his behaviour.
He said not only did jail not work but Phillip's had underlying issues that would be best dealt with in the community.
"They won't be addressed in jail," Mr Day said.
He gave Phillip's a seven-month community-based custodial sentence by way of an intensive correction order.
Mr Day also ordered him to complete 50 hours of community service and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.