Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Our People

Jack Thomas to coach Molong Bulls in Woodbridge Cup

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Thomas will be the main man at Molong Recreation Ground this season. Picture by Lachlan Harper

There'll be no shortage of locals running out for Molong Bulls this season after the appointment of new coach Jack Thomas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.