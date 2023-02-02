There'll be no shortage of locals running out for Molong Bulls this season after the appointment of new coach Jack Thomas.
Thomas, a born and bred local, will form a new identity for the Bulls' Woodbridge Cup side after a difficult few years in the competition.
Last season was one to forget for the men in blue in first grade with one win and a draw to their name, but this year there's an sense of positivity that's come from the appointment of Thomas.
A popular figure around the town, Thomas becomes the second coach in his family at the club with father Mark mentoring the Youth League team this year after winning the competition last season.
Younger brother Will also plays in the Youth League side.
With plenty of people power, Thomas said the words of his mates were enough encouragement for him to apply for the job.
"Few of the boys said if I do it they'd come and have a run with me," he said.
"I thought I'd give it a red hot crack and get a few more numbers than last year."
Those numbers were part of the disappointment for Molong last season, with the first grade side having to forfeit its match with Cabonne rivals Manildra Rhinos.
Rain cancelled the first edition before a lack of numbers resulted in the second match being canned with only eight first graders available.
But Thomas will have his men ready for battle this season with 15 players attending training on Monday, the day he got the job.
"Basically all of them (are locals), a few from last year are coming back to have a run and heaps of rugby union boys coming across to give us a hand which'll be good," he said.
The new coach will have the handy additions of 'three or four' premiership-winning Youth League players stepping up into the first grade arena while the majority of that side will fight for another trophy.
"They'll be a strong team again and have a crack at winning," he said.
As for his goals this season, Thomas said there hasn't been any set in his short time as coach with the focus on numbers.
When informed of his successful application, he described mixed emotions.
"I was a bit surprised, bit excited, didn't think I'd get it," he said.
The main man added assistance from more experienced players in the area will be more than valuable, although there hadn't been too much said from his premiership-winning father.
"I'm sure he'll give me a hand at some point when I need it and let me know when I'm doing wrong or right," he laughed.
"It'll be really good (to have others assist), I'll need help, it'd be hard to do it all myself but there's plenty of blokes around that have said they'll come and give me a hand if I need help so it's looking good."
In League Tag, Ged Fulwood will coach the women's side again, looking to build on last year's finals appearance.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
