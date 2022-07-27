Wet weather cancelled the first edition and a forfeit has ended hopes of the second.
In first grade of Woodbridge Cup, Molong Bulls and Manildra Rhinos will not play in a single derby this season after the Bulls were forced to forfeit this weekend.
This outcome will be bitterly disappointing for both sides with the Cabonne rivalry one of the biggest in the competition.
The decision comes after a tough season for the Bulls who have only managed one win this season in first grade with a 56-40 victory over Cargo in round three.
"The late withdrawal of another 3 players due (to) sickness/injury, as well as our already depleted numbers, left us with a total of 8 first grade players available for Saturday," Molong president Jenny Barrow stated in a Facebook post.
"There is no way we can play a side the calibre of Manildra with very limited numbers, so we had no choice but to call it now.
"We feel bad this has happened, as we along with Manildra always look forward to our local derby."
Currently, Manildra sit first on the ladder and have yet to lose a match while Molong are 11th, followed by Eugowra in last.
The forfeit will leave both sides with one more regular season game to play with Molong hosting Eugowra and Manildra travelling to Canowindra for a top of the table clash.
In good news though, Manildra's ladies day will still go ahead with the League Tag fixture set to hopefully bring a huge crowd to Jack Huxley Oval.
In League Tag, Manildra are first and Molong sixth with the latter enjoying a massive 50-4 win over Cargo last weekend while the Rhinos just managed to overcome CSU 6-0.
Youth League has been a particular highlight for Molong with the side first by four points as they take on Grenfell at Grenfell this weekend.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
