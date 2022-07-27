Central Western Daily

Molong Bulls forfeit to Manildra Rhinos in Woodbridge Cup first grade

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:28am
UNFORTUNATE: Molong and Manildra won't battle each other this year in first grade of Woodbridge Cup.

Wet weather cancelled the first edition and a forfeit has ended hopes of the second.

