When the Western Rams Laurie Daley Cup side run out on to the field for every fixture this season, there'll be one goal in mind.
It's a goal for success and one shared by Hawks 18s players Kaydden Hoad and Ethan Young.
"To win it," they said when asked of their season ambition.
"We've got a very good side so hopefully we can take it the whole way."
From the Hawks contingent, Hoad and Young will be joined by Connor Vardanega - who will captain the side - Harry Kukla and Harry Wald while CYMS has Angus Thompson and Toby Gibson running out.
The Rams arena isn't foreign for any of the players with all seven playing a part in the system throughout their careers.
Reflecting on previous selection in under 16s, Hoad and Young both agreed they're hoping for a much better campaign this year.
"We won two games, it was a rough season with a few injuries and boys falling crook before the game," they said.
"It wasn't our best year so hopefully we go better this year."
Despite the disappointment of their under 16s series, the two are positive about their chances this season with the group a lot tighter off the field.
"We've all come together and been real close," Hoad said.
"Even though a lot of us played 16s together we weren't real close back then so coming into this year (that's a lot better). We've bonded with the new boys that haven't played before and are getting together and having a good time."
Hoad and Young added the step up to the representative arena from club level relates significantly to what happens on the field.
"It's a lot more physical, more intense, a bit more structured footy," they said.
"It's a lot more about knowing your job and where you've got to be instead of running around doing what you want. Basically the whole process is different."
With a lot of representative experience to come into the Hawks 18s squad this season, there'll no doubt be an expectation of solid performances.
And with that considered, both Hoad and Young are fully aware of the importance to pass on advice and information learned at the Rams level onto their team-mates.
"You're one of those fitter blokes that have played at a rep level, so you can come back and teach the other boys things," they said.
"Bringing what you know back to club and helping your club with this season."
The opening Western Rams Laurie Daley fixture will kick off 12:20pm at Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow.
Western's Andrew Johns side will play before that at 11. Both teams are up against Macarthur Tigers.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
