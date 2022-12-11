Member for Orange Phil Donato has announced he will run as an independent at next year's state election following the fallout from Saturday's Shooters, Fishers and Farmers annual general meeting.
Party leader Robert Borsak had been under pressure to resign following what some members of the SFF party called "inappropriate" comments directed at former member Helen Dalton.
But Mr Borsak survived the leadership challenge.
Announcing his decision on Monday morning, Mr Donato said he would now be going it alone in the world of politics for the immediate future and will represent the electorate of Orange as a "true independent - allegiant to our country communities".
Mr Borsak was facing a challenge to his leadership from Barwon MP Roy Butler. It's believed Mr Donato and MP Mark Banasiak were backing him to take over.
However, it's understood concessions were made by Mr Borsak to ward off the challenge from Mr Butler.
Mr Donato won the seat of Orange as a member of the SFF in the 2016 byelection, becoming the party's first representative in the lower house.
On Monday he said they were "unprecedented misogynistic comments" aimed directly at a former party colleague.
"For 22 years as a police officer I stood up to protect woman from threats of violence, intimidation and mistreatment," Mr Donato said.
"I'm a man of integrity, I will never compromise my principals. I'll always call out wrongdoing and stand up for what is right - no matter who it involves."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
