Central Western Daily
Court

Cherie Spanhel faces Orange Local Court for high-range drink-driving after downing VB long neck

By Court Reporter
Updated February 2 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman has been convicted of high-range drink-driving in Orange Local Court. File picture

A woman who was caught with an alcohol reading five times the legal limit told police she'd only had one VB long neck before her driving attracted their attention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.