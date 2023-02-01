Central Western Daily

Rural Fire Service responds to fire ignited by passing train near Molong.

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:45pm
A fire was extinguished along a section of railway line near the Mitchell Highway outside of Molong on Wednesday. File picture

A train was the cause of a grass fire along a section of railway line along the Mitchell Highway near Molong on Wednesday afternoon.

