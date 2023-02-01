A train was the cause of a grass fire along a section of railway line along the Mitchell Highway near Molong on Wednesday afternoon.
The Rural Fire Service was contacted about the fire at 1.20pm and sent a fire truck from Molong to the site near the Yuranigh Road intersection.
The fire was extinguished by the rail authority soon after it started.
The RFS attended to ensure it was under control and completely extinguished, which it was.
The RFS is also conducting a hazard reduction burn at Cumnock on Wednesday afternoon.
