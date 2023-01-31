John Dietrich and Noah Girot-Serplet's time at Eugowra Golden Eagles might be short, but for them its a club they're already fully committed to.
Both living in Forbes, the two were regular fixtures for Eugowra last season. They both even made the trip to sit down with the Central Western Daily and discuss how the club moves forward after a devastating flood tore apart the town.
Dietrich's commitment to the club has extended to coaching the Youth League side this season after he was ruled out for the year with an ACL injury.
The new head honcho said his unavailability on the field made it important he contributes to the club in another way.
"After last year I was out here enjoying it so much and not being able to play this year, I thought I'd still come out and see what I can do," he said.
"I applied for the coaching role and got it."
Having started with the Golden Eagles, both men agreed the best aspect of playing for the club came from the connections made of it.
"(The most enjoyable aspect was) the fact it was more than football, every one came together as a community and bonded well," Dietrich said.
And for Girot-Serplet - who will play this year - it's the community feel that's got him most excited to strap the boots on again.
"Bringing everyone one together, seeing new faces and getting to know every one," he said.
"Even if there's new members on the committee too, meeting them as well and trying to have a great season."
As it goes with most clubs in Woodbridge Cup, their importance to the community can not be understated.
Quite often, a Saturday or Sunday match will bring the whole town together to support its rugby league side.
Tom Clyburn Oval is constantly packed at Canowindra and Manildra's fans are some of the most loyal going around with a red and white presence consistently seen at not just home games but away matches too.
So when the weekend comes around in Eugowra from April to September, any home game is expected to bring a decent crowd to Ian Walsh Football Field - providing a much needed release for a town that's suffered so much.
After having a year with the club and seeing the flood's destruction from the outside, Dietrich knows he big this season will be.
"It's pretty important, after seeing what they've gone through and what's left after all of it, it'll be important to come together again and play as a community and be with each other again," he said.
The Golden Eagles are still on the search for a League Tag coach with pre-season training kicking off last Tuesday (January 31).
