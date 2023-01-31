If there's one place to be on Friday night it's the Coachman Hotel in Parkes as Michael Dumesny gears up for one enormous night of fundraising.
It's all in the name of Eugowra and the prizes are as big as the crowd is expected to be.
With the help of many, Dumesny has got his hands on nine signed NRL jerseys and Nathan Lyon's Test shirt signed by the entire 2022/23 Australian Test side for the fundraising auction and raffle.
Pommy NRL legend Elliott Whitehead's match-worn World Cup English boots signed with Raiders and English player numbers will also go under the hammer, as well as champion jockey Tommy Berry's race silks signed by the entire Sydney Jockey's Room.
Dumesny, known to most as a Central West race caller, is one of the men behind Team Flood Relief, the fundraising initiative that saw many of the biggest names in harness racing donate part of their winnings throughout December to flood relief in Eugowra and Forbes.
Now he's back with this 'massive' fundraiser auction for the Eugowra community that starts at 6.30pm.
Dumesny says the merchandise and memorabilia donated towards the cause is "absolutely unreal".
"It's very humbling to think that we could get the support of people we have, from Nathan Lyon, the second best bowler ever for Australia to Jarrod Croker who's going to be probably one of the most prolific point scorers in NRL history," he said.
It's all grown from a few text messages to friends and connections in and beyond our community, particularly through rugby league and harness racing communities Dumesny is heavily involved in.
"You just want to help your mates, that's why I thought we had to do something like this," he said.
"I've got lots of good friends there, it's a great community with great community spirit.
"When this all happened I was absolutely heartbroken for the town.
"Only four weeks before we were there celebrating that massive day, the Canola Cup, and I was quite proud saying it was the best Carnival of Cups anywhere in Australia."
More than anything, Dumesny is urging people to come together on the night to enjoy themselves and show their support for the Eugowra community - whether that's financially through the auction or with your presence.
He's also keenly aware of good friends and those in harness racing heavily impacted by floods in other communities including Forbes and Cowra.
"The night's all about having a good night out," he said.
"To see those people have a little bit of joy, enjoy their night, will be worth it 100 per cent."
There are reserves, and items not snapped up on the night might become available online afterwards.
Dumesny is also allowing those who can't make it on the night but still like to bid on any of the items, to send him a direct message on his Facebook page and register their mobile number and items they are interested in.
"We will call on the night when the desired item comes up. We will have plenty of phones ready to go to help," he said.
Former Eugowra Eagles captain-coach will be the auctioneer, Greg Hush will be playing live and there will be lucky door prizes and games.
Attendees are also encouraged to 'wear something Eugowra'.
Among the auction and raffle items are:
The following thanks to South Sydney Rabbitohs, Benjamin Lovett and Claudia Lovett for organising and donating all of this...
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
