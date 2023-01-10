Pulling the lid of many of Australia's most consequential stories in the face of death threats and legal action, investigative journalist Kate McClymont is among Orange's most celebrated exports.
The legendary Sydney Morning Herald and Age veteran has earned countless awards - and an AM - for shining a light on corruption and wrongdoing at the highest levels of politics, sport, business, and trade unions.
She exposed the dodgy dealings that landed NSW politicians Eddie Obeid and Ian McDonald in prison, revealed the raid and bizarre disappearance of prolific fraudster Melissa Caddick, and uncovered the infamous 2002 Canterbury Bulldogs salary-cap scandal.
Coverage of controversial neurosurgeon Charlie Teo's allegedly unethical practices, claims of abuse by high-profile TV personality Don Burke, and the contract-killing of Sydney underworld figure Michael McGurk has also earned acclaim.
McClymont - whose family have lived in the region since the 1860s - grew up on a property near Spring Hill, about 10km from Orange's CBD. She was dux at Orange Public School, before going to Orange High and then boarding school.
"It's interesting how much things have changed ... Orange has really done very well for itself," McClymont told the Central Western Daily in December.
I think my earliest memory was catching the school bus.
We had to go to the top of our road where the bus would take us into school each morning ... I can still remember [the driver] Mr Cook, and at the end of each year Mr Cook would buy us all an ice block.
[It was] a Middletons Ice Block which I still remember from my childhood, and were made locally ... they were just the greatest thing that ever happened.
When I was going to school, If you missed the school bus going home that was just absolutely catastrophic. Catastrophic.
It's interesting how much things have changed. My mother was the pharmacist at Bloomfield hospital and we used to go into that hospital a lot. We'd play golf and do things, and every time I just cannot believe the change to Orange, with the new hospital there and all the buildings and facilities.
Orange has really done very well for itself.
I think the funniest thing was when [now-jailed former NSW Minister for Mines] Ian McDonald was living in Orange.
I remember once while we were up in Orange door knocking on Ian McDonald's door. I had all my children with me. It was just one of those funny things - my children have always had to tag along when we did things like that.
We built ourselves up and we knocked on the door ... and he wasn't home.
He was living out on Canobolas Road. I think his wife might have also had a fruit and veg business in town ... so it was one of those things ... I think he was Orange's most infamous resident for a while. Each child was given the task of 'you've got to take the photos, you've got to do this.'
It was just very funny ... One of the neighbours came out to provide some very interesting information so it wasn't completely wasted.
It's one of those things that when you do get death threats I think people don't actually want to kill you, because I think it would be very bad for business. They just want you to stop what you're doing.
I think if people really wanted to kill you there is seriously nothing you could do. You know, you take the dog for a walk, you go about your business, you work in an office, you arrive in your office, so I just sort of think if you let those sorts of things get to you you can't do your job.
When I do get threats of that nature, it's not that they're not upsetting - they are - but you have to just put them to one side.
It's the same with legal threats. Legal threats are the bane of our existence as investigative journalists but you just have to make sure that you've done the work, you've crossed the Ts, you've dotted the Is, and you've got a good legal team behind you.
I couldn't do my job if I didn't work for a major media company. It's just the cost of litigation etc ... It just means that only the biggest of the media companies can afford to back this kind of journalist. A lot of the independent sites are very risk averse because a barrister costs $10,000 a day and that's not just for court time ... it's so expensive.
For instance, the Ben Roberts Smith case that's currently winding its way through the federal court. I think both parties - Nine Media and Ben Roberts Smith - have each spent probably more than $15 million.
What media organisations actually have the capacity to actually carry those kinds of stories to completion?
One of the things that constantly pleases me is you constantly drive through the streets of Orange, and you just think: "How beautiful. How beautiful."
The lovely houses, the roses in the front gardens, and the wide streets. You forget how completely beautiful Orange is.
It amazes me just driving around, all those new suburbs ... friends of mind used to live on farms in those places.
My brother and his wife still live out of town. My niece and her husband have come back to Orange. She's opened ... an all female partnered law firm called Cheney Suthers and my niece Alice Byrnes is one of the partners there.
We had our big family Christmas at my niece's place out on Canobolas Road. I had an Airbnb on Lords Place.
I always love coming back. I love just going past the places ... Jack Evans [now Worklocker], the menswear that everyone used to get their farmwear boots, and hats, and clothes, is opposite the train station and it's still there.
When I went up recently I went to interview someone who was at Molong and just driving past the Fairbridge Farm School ... Those parts of history, both good and bad.
I also went out to Mount Canobolas. Lake Canobolas was such a big thing growing up and you'd go out for picnics and to swim.
It's lovely to see that it's basically exactly the same. So some things don't change.
I think I would really like to know what happened to Tsar Nicholas and his wife Alexandra. Where their bodies are and what happened to them. Maybe they can just count as one.
And one of my favourite novelists George Eliot. I think Middlemarch is still one of my all-time-favourite books.
And then a third person would be ... who's someone fun? ... some that would make you laugh ... the other person I would [choose] is the late comedian and actor Robin Williams.
