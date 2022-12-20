Central Western Daily

New York Times best-selling author Kelly Rimmer on Orange, writing, and running a book shop

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:32am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five questions with ... author Kelly Rimmer

New York Times best-selling author Kelly Rimmer is one of the region's most prolific creative forces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.