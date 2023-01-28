Cagey behaviour displayed by a motorbike passenger after the vehicle was stopped by the police has led to a conviction for drug possession.
Daniel Jake Gold, 25, of West Orange, was riding on the back of a motorbike that was stopped by the police on November 5, 2022.
Gold was not present in Orange Local court to be sentenced for possession of methamphetamine but he did submit a written plea of guilty.
According to court documents, police were patrolling Bathurst Road when they saw the motorbike accelerate through a red light.
Police stopped the motorbike in Peisley Street and Gold immediately got off the back and began walking towards a nearby garden bed about 10 metres away from the motorbike.
While talking to the rider of the motorbike, police saw Gold remove his helmet which he held in his right hand covering his jacket pockets.
Gold then fidgeted with an item in his left jacket pocket and turned his back to the police and removed an item from his pocket.
While conducting a check of the rider, the police warned Gold about fidgeting with the item in his pocket.
Gold walked towards a garden bed on Summer Street and said, "I'm just going to go over here for a second".
Police approached him and saw him remove his hand from his pocket and attempt to toss something towards Summer Street.
Police searched him and asked him if he had anything on him so he handed over his mobile phone, he then removed something from his left jacket pocket and appeared to hide it in his helmet.
Police asked him what was in the helmet and he attempted to move it away from them and said, "nothing" but when the police moved to grab his arm he said "it's just a f---ing ice pipe," which is used for smoking methamphetamine.
Gold then attempted to leave the area but was handcuffed and asked to sit on the ground. He continued to stand up though and walk away from the police.
He was hostile towards the police when he was told he would be searched and refused to answer their questions.
While being questioned police found 0.5 grams of methaphetamine in his wallet.
Magistrate David Day said Gold had previous convictions so he should be convicted.
Mr Day convicted Gold and fined him $220 for the drug possession.
