Central Western Daily
Explainer

Fuel Prices: Cheapest petrol and diesel in Orange, NSW

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fuel Prices: Cheapest petrol and diesel in Orange, NSW.

Every Friday the Central Western Daily compiles the cheapest places to buy fuel in Orange. This weekend, topping up at the right station could save between $6.40 and $12.00.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.