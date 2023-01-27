Orange Running Festival is slated for its biggest turn-out on record this year with new events, live music, and more than a thousand out-of-town registrations.
The annual event and its organisers were recognised at Orange's Australia Day ceremony in Cook Park for attracting runners from around the world with "a positive, welcoming and supportive environment."
Event Coordinator Anthony Daintith told the CWD he was honoured to be awarded Community Event of the Year - and believes the best is yet to come.
"It was a surprise and we're very proud ... We've got a very dedicated subcommittee that basically work for 12 months leading up to it. We've got close to 200 volunteers. I think it's just great for the community.
"We bring a lot of people to town encouraging health and fitness. It's just an event everyone can be involved with ... a good positive event. I'm just proud of all the hard work."
Founded in 2007 and held on the first weekend of March each year, the Orange Running Festival comprises a five kilometre, 10 kilometre, half-marathon, and marathon. Several one mile events are also hosted.
Races begin within the Gosling Creek Reserve and wind through the town's south. More than half of all contestants have historically come from out of town.
Mr Daintith said the 1500-strong field in 2022 showed "an impressive" bounce-back post-Covid. He believes 2023 attendance will break records.
"This is hopefully going to be our biggest festival ever ... We've actually extended it out on the Saturday afternoon," he said.
"Our entries are already about 30 per cent up on last year. We're very encouraged by those numbers.
"It's been great we've got people entering from right across Australia. A number from even kalgoorlie entered this week and ... overseas visitors.
"We're looking at broadening out ... a bit more fun, a bit more competitive, and trying to be a bit more inclusive. We're looking at having live music, more stalls, the festival down at Gosling Creek."
The 2023 Orange Running Festival spans March 4 to March 5. Registrations are open until 4pm, March 4.
More information can be found here.
