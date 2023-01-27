A Local Legend who has worked tirelessly to help volunteer groups around the region raise money has been honoured for her dedication.
Linda Williamson's administration efforts of the renowned Bunnings barbecues saw her take home first prize for the Australia Day award.
Fair to say, she was blown away.
"It was an 'oh my God' moment and I was just totally shocked," she said of being nominated for the Local Legend category.
Ms Williamson has been with Bunnings for 15 years and in her current role for six.
Her favourite part of the job is simply "mixing with the community."
"It's just really satisfying," she said.
"It's just something I love to do and hope I can keep doing it.
"I like to help out where I can, especially with floods and things like that."
As for the win itself, it came as a total surprise.
"I just looked at (Deputy Mayor Gerald Power) and thought 'oh my God," Mrs Williamson said of the moment she was announced as the winner.
"Then when I won it, I just couldn't believe it."
Councillor Power congratulated all the winners and nominees for the 2023 Australia Day awards.
"Orange is full of wonderfully giving people, whose commitment and dedication makes a positive difference to our community," he said.
"Congratulations to all the winners here today. They join a long list of unsung heroes whose contribution to Orange is an inspiration to the community."
Highly Commended in the Local Legend category went to Derek Johns, who has been serving the city as a musician for 40 years, notably performing at Anzac Day and Remembrance Day ceremonies for the Orange RSL Sub-branch.
Orange Australia Day community committee chairperson Matthew Chisolm said more than 30 nominations were received for awards across six categories.
"I'm pleased that so many people were nominated for an award this year and I am proud to celebrate their contribution to Orange this Australia Day," he said.
"Their commitment and dedication have made a significant, positive difference to other people's lives and they deserve to be acknowledged."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
