A woman who was found in possession of methamphetamine in three containers has been convicted in her absence in Orange Local Court.
Kristy Anne Leonard, 42, of Frost Street, was convicted of drug possession and driving while her licence was cancelled.
According to court documents, police were patrolling Lone Pine Avenue at 2.53pm on December 9 last year when they saw a car with registration that expired in September.
The car was stopped for random testing and Leonard produced a driver's licence that expired on June 7.
A police check also revealed her licence had been cancelled from January 12, 2022.
While dealing with a passenger in the car, police saw Leonard remove two clear containers from her pants.
Police then conducted a further search of Leonard's shoulder bag where another container was found.
All three containers contained methamphetamine, which Leonard confirmed.
She was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
The containers weighed 9.40 grams and the drug was estimated to weigh between two and three grams.
Magistrate David Day recognised Leonard's name from previous court appearances although she did not attend court that day, Thursday, January 19.
"This is her latest charge, I have jurisdiction of the charge," Mr Day said.
"The offending is aggravated by her prior record of similar offences."
Mr Day placed Leonard on a two-year community correction order, fined her $550 and disqualified her driver's licence for six months for driving while her licence was cancelled as a repeated offence.
He said this was her fifth cancelled driving offence.
He also fined her $550 for possession of the methamphetamine.
