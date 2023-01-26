Central Western Daily
Kristy Leonard convicted in Orange Local Court of meth possession

By Court Reporter
January 27 2023 - 7:30am
A woman did not attend court to be sentenced for driving while cancelled and drug possession. File picture

A woman who was found in possession of methamphetamine in three containers has been convicted in her absence in Orange Local Court.

Local News

