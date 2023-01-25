Orange psychiatrist Susan Blinkhorn has been treating mental health in children and teenagers for almost 30 years but it's the future she's most excited about.
Dr Blinkhorn was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to medicine as a psychiatrist as part of 2023 Australia Day honours.
After moving to Orange in 1994 with her family, Dr Blinkhorn thought she could provide some assistance to the community having practiced as a psychiatrist since 1989.
Little did she know she would remain fully invested in treating youth mental health in the colour city almost three decades later.
"I arrived in Orange in 1994 with my husband and children," she told the CWD.
"He got a job out here and I thought that I might be able to offer some services. That was the understatement of the century.
"I'm feeling very humbled and proud for the cause of child and adolescent mental health in rural Australia, particularly NSW.
"It's been my privilege and pleasure to work with a lot of families over the years across the Central West. It's been wonderful to be able to help people and to inspire other people to come and work in this field as well."
Dr Blinkhorn said an increasing awareness of mental health conditions in young people kept her on her toes.
"There's two things I've noticed," she said.
"One is that there has been an increase in the number of children and teenagers who present to us with mentally ill health, disorders and distress.
"There is also greater recognition in society that this is an important issue. Children and young people need and deserve excellent quality care for their mental health.
"It's a field where the number of things that can be done to help is growing and yet there is still a big inequity and mismatch between the number of services available in metropolitan compared to rural areas."
Despite the challenges faced by the regional health sector, she said Orange provided an excellent environment for doctors and health care workers to treat their community.
"We are doing pretty well here," she said.
"There are some wonderful practitioners living here as well as some coming to provide services from other cities.
"We can train local doctors to become child and adolescent psychiatrists and to have that point of growth is really terrific. I'm really pleased we have been able to do that.
"The mental health professionals are very collegial and certainly support each other and the families of those we treat.
"There's really good communication and collaboration between psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, social workers, counsellors, GPs and pediatricians."
So, how will she be reflecting on her achievement?
"I certainly have to thank my own family for their forbearance because it's been quite demanding and it will be with them that I will be quietly celebrating."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
