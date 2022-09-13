Shutting the doors of the Bowen Community Technology Centre was one of the hardest things Paula Townsend has done but in the end she was left with no choice.
The centre closed on Monday (September 12) after a year-long struggle to obtain enough funding to keep the lights on and the computers whirring.
Offering both children and adults a safe space to carry out digital tasks such as homework, printing or compiling a resume, the centre has been operating free of charge for 14 years.
But with the money drying up, Ms Townsend said her hand was forced.
"Sadly, I'm closed until I can find some funding," she said.
"I get funding from whatever grants I can get. Council are very generous, they don't charge us rent or electricity.
"I really just need some money to tide us over. I've got some grants in the pipeline but I need $10,000, $5000, $1000, anything to keep us going."
Ms Townsend serves as manager of the centre which includes 14 computers as well as a printer and scanner. In addition to providing technology for those who can't access it at home, staff also offer digital literacy assistance.
"I encourage job participation," she explained.
"Anyone who comes in who doesn't have a resume, we get them a resume. For the young ones, if they've been suspended for example, they are encouraged to come in rather than walk the streets.
"They are given school work to do. For the other students they do homework, we also have activities like find-a-words and quizzes."
She said the centre struggled to gain the publicity enjoyed by other charities and community organisations.
"A lot of grants only supply money for events, or football guernseys or basketball rings. Not for everyday running costs. That's basically what we need.
"There's been a lot of grants for farming, drought and before that there was the mouse plague. There was just everything else [going on].
"Because we are such an unusual type of charity, we don't fit in anywhere. We just have to find niche grants."
If you would like to help or learn more you can contact the centre at bowenctc@gmail.com.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.