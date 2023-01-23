Central Western Daily
Exclusive

2023 NSW Election: Liberal Democrats Orange campaign 'unlikely'

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 23 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:00am
The Liberal Democrats are "very unlikely" to run a candidate in Orange at NSW's upcoming state election.

