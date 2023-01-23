The Liberal Democrats are "very unlikely" to run a candidate in Orange at NSW's upcoming state election.
Former candidate Stephen Bisgrove and branch members in the region told the CWD they do not expect a campaign.
State-wide representatives and the party's head office did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
"If no one's put their hand up at this point I think it's very unlikely," Dubbo coordinator Chris Rowarth said on Sunday.
Campaigns in Dubbo and Cootamundra - which comprises Cowra, Narrandera, Goulburn, and Cootamundra - were also ruled out.
Orange does not have a Lib Dem Branch branch. Party members can independently elect to run on the platform, with registrations open until March 8.
Three candidates have so far registered for Orange in 2023: Incumbent Phil Donato (independent), Tony Mileto (Nationals), and Heather Dunn (Labor). A Greens campaign will launch in coming weeks.
At the 2019 election then-Lib Dem candidate Mr Bisgrove attracted 1,037 first-preference votes - 2.06 per cent of the electorate. This placed him fifth from nine candidates.
The Liberal Democrats describes its philosophy as "classical liberal or libertarian ... greater freedom, smaller government and personal responsibility."
The party attracted controversy in 2022 when a "rogue" staffer sent an email to 40,000 members alleging misuse of donations funds - a claim the party strongly denies.
A manifesto statement on the Lib Dem website says, in part: "Governments have neither the expertise, nor the rights to tell people how to run their lives.
"People should be free to make their own choices and accept responsibility for the consequences, so long as nobody else is harmed."
