Floods

$1million announced to build a new Rural Fire Service Station at Eugowra

By Brendan McCool
January 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke has vowed the government will "invest heavily" in Eugowra as the community continues to battle following last year's devastating flood, while also calling out insurance companies with the fate of many within the town in their hands.

