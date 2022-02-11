news, local-news, Central West Caravan Camping and Outdoors Expo

IF caravans and camping aren't really your thing, Altitude Events is convinced that rodeoing a near-1000-kilogram Bison on top of a truck might just do it for you instead. Owner and operator of the Central West Caravan and Camping Expo, Susie Biffin has spent the past two-years making sure there's "something for everyone" following 14,000 people through its gates last time, with the western expo now holding unprecedented figures across the state. "I can confidently say we've got record-breaking attendance so far with exhibitors, absolutely we have the most stall holders we've ever seen," Ms Biffin said. "I can also confirm it's the largest regional event for the expo in NSW and it's already shaping up really well." Part of what's said to be an action-packed weekend will include the Rooftop Express Show - where owners Dave and Jane Manchon seemed to please a grandstand of applauders during its 11am demonstration. "The Rooftop Express group have horse here, cattle, Bison, dogs - they travel all over Australia," Altitude Events organiser, Beth Hughes said. "They'll be doing a half-an-hour demo at 11am each day, and then a main show for one-hour at 2pm - they're awesome." With stand-up Australian comedy followed by personal signing sessions after each show, an array of other demonstrations are also at the expo, from Blacksmiths showing metalworking processes, a live, informative fishing show including four-wheel drive track demonstrations. A myriad of food types will also be available in addition to top of the range caravans open for a sticky beak - with industry experts readily answering curious show-goers queries. "Slow-cookers smoking meats, people can make their own knives with a Blacksmith - and there's over 70 caravans for people to check out, it's just brilliant," Ms Biffin said. "There's heaps of exhibitors doing demos with over 120 stall holders here, there's a tiny house set-up - it's crazy the amount that's on offer this year, but we're trying to make it so that it fits every genre, in every category." One of those categories has "joy rides" covered, with Mudgee-based company, Commercial Helicopters crew people offering 10-minute chopper rides for $85, set to take flight around the local area. "There's joy rides, a jumping castle for the kids to play and parents to sit down, have a watch and take a break - there's something for everyone here," Ms Hughes added. "As long as dogs are on leads, they're more than welcome and there's plenty of parking [for people with a disability] too, so even if you're not looking for a caravan, still come and look around, have a great day out with the family and enjoy yourself. "Susie's the brains behind it all and she's strived to have it all covered - and she has, for each and every person." From Friday February 11 until Sunday, Central West Caravan and Camping Expo will run from 9am to 4pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids, entering a gate prize competition with every purchase. While it is a COVID-friendly event, there are no vaccination mandates. The expo is being held at Borenore's Australian National Field Day Site at 563 Borenore Road.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/3a345cf4-f614-40aa-b33d-4f56d7fa5f30.jpg/r0_323_4032_2601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg